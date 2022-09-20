Сходи до неба

There’s a lady who’s sure

Леді ця аж вищить -

All that glitters is gold

Золото все блищить,

And she’s buying a stairway to heaven.

І вона купить сходи на небо.

When she gets there she knows, if the stores are all closed

Варто слово сказати

With a word she can get what she came for.

Та своє можна взяти,

Ooh, ooh, and she’s buying a stairway to heaven.

І вона купить сходи на небо.

There’s a sign on the wall

Знак висить, де стіна,

But she wants to be sure

Та не вірить вона,

Cause you know sometimes words have two meanings.

Часом є по два значення в слові.

In a tree by the brook,

Біля річки в кущах

There’s a songbird who sings,

Заспіває нам птах,

Sometimes all of our thoughts are misgiven.

Небезпечні шляхи розумові.

Oоh, it makes me wonder, ooh, it makes me wonder.

О, як мені дивно.

There’s a feeling I get

Почутям моїм - швах,

When I look to the west,

Коли захід в очах,

And my spirit is crying for leaving.

І душа моя плаче на волі.

In my thoughts I have seen

Наяву, як у снах,

Rings of smoke through the trees,

Кільця диму в листках,

And the voices of those who standing looking.

Голоси, що звучать з давнім болем.

Ooh, it makes me wonder,

О, як мені дивно,

Ooh, it really makes me wonder.

О, справді дивно.

And it’s whispered that soon

Шепіт чути, ось - ось

If we all call the tune

Заспіває нам хтось,

Then the piper will lead us to reason.

І трубач приведе нас до тями.

And a new day will dawn

Новий день буде знову,

For those who stand long

Хто чекав його довго,

And the forests will echo with laughter.

Та ліси посміхнуться піснями.

If there’s a bustle in your hedgerow,

Сад тремтів та завмер,

Don’t be alarmed now,

Не турбуйся тепер,

It’s just a spring clean for the May queen.

Зустріч вже - з королевою травня.

Yes, there are two paths you can go by,

Бачиш ти дві дороги,

But in the long run

Але час дуже довгий,

There’s still time to change the road you’re on.

Щоб змінити свій шлях кардинально.

And it makes me wonder.

І мені дуже дивно.

Your head is humming and it won’t go,

Голова не матиме рятунку,

In case you don’t know,

Якщо знов не знати думку.

The piper’s calling you to join him,

Трубач вже кличе тебе рушати. Нear lady, can you hear the wind blow,

Послухай леді, повітрю - співати,

And did you know

Адже, як відомо,

Your stairway lies on the whispering wind.

Твої сходи вітрам лоскотати.

And as we wind on down the road

На кривому шляху

Our shadows taller than our soul.

Наші душі помруть

There walks a lady we all know

Край дороги, де леді блукає.

Who shines white light and wants to show

Вона світить нам десь

How ev’rything still turns to gold.

Золотом із небес.

And if you listen very hard

Коли слух не підведе,

The tune will come to you at last.

Пісні звук тебе знайде,

When all are one and one is all

Всі - один та кожен – вись,

To be a rock and not to roll.

Будь міцним і не крутись.

And she’s buying a stairway to heaven.

І вона купить сходи до неба. Міцні косякизабивав Роберт, щоб писати отакенні тексти. Цевам не«трава у дома»)