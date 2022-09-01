Ти вже в армії

Після указів російського царька про часткову «могилізацію» в РФ набуває популярності стара пісенька гурту StatusQuo, переклад котрої надаю нижче.

In the Army Now

A vacation in a foreign land,

Uncle Sam does the best he can.

You're in the army now,

Oh, oh you're in the army – now.



Now you remember what the draft man said,

Nothing to do all day but stay in bed.

You're in the army now,

Oh, oh you're in the army – now.



You'll be the hero of the neighborhood,

Nobody knows that you left for good.

You're in the army now,

Oh, oh you're in the army – now.



Smiling faces as you wait to land.

But once you get there no one gives a d*mn.

You're in the army now,

Oh, oh you're in the army – now.



Hand grenades flying over your head.

Missiles flyin' over your head, if you wanna survive

Get out of bed.

You're in the army now,

Oh, oh you're in the army, now.



Shots ring out in the dead of night

The sergeant calls: "Stand up and fight!"

You're in the army now,

Oh, oh you're in the army – now.



You got your orders standing to shoot on sight.

Your finger's on the trigger but it don't seem right.

You're in the army now,

Oh, oh you're in the army – now.



Night is falling and you just can't see

Is this illusion or reality.

You're in the army now

Oh, oh you're in the army - in the army now,

You're in the army now.

…………………………………………………………….

Спочинеш ти на чужині,

«Калину» віддадуть рідні.

Пацан, ти в армії,

О-у-о, тепер ти в армії, вже.

Вам обіцяли укрів, мов мішень,

Лежати в ліжку, спати цілий день.

Кацап, ти в армії,

О-у-о, тепер ти в армії, вже.

Будеш героєм вашого села,

Бо куля швидко москаля знайшла.

Пацан, ти в армії,

О-у-о, тепер ти в армії, вже.

Сміються всі, хто втік вже за кордон.

Ти для Росії – штопаний г@ндон.

Кацап, ти в армії,

О-у-о, тепер ти в армії, вже.

Летять гранати прямо в ваші танки,

Вас не бояться хлопці із Баштанки.

Пацан, ти в армії,

О-у-о, тепер ти в армії, вже.

В штанах так мокро і на гепі рани.

Вас переб’ють херсонські партизани.

Бурят, ти в армії,

О-у-о, тепер ти в армії, вже.

Тепер ти в армії,

О-у-о, тепер ти в армії, вже.

Отримав знов наказ стріляти прямо.

Від страху ти вже кличеш свою маму.

Москаль, ти в армії,

О-у-о, тепер ти в армії, вже.

Вночі так темно, де ж той унітаз?

Куди заслали помирати вас?

Кацап, ти в армії,

О-у-о, тепер ти в армії, вже.

На українській, на території,

Ти в крематорії,

О-у-о, ти в крематорії, вже.