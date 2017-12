В Иране в результате масштабных трехдневных протестов погибли два человека

2 young Iranian protesters killed by bullets of repressive forces. Name: Hamzeh Lashni & Hossein Rashno. Unofficial reports say there are 3 more victims in the name of Ahmad Mousavi, Mohsen Virayeshi & Mohammad Choubak.

12.30.2017 #Dorud #Lorestan Province, #Iran

#IranProtesters pic.twitter.com/WOa38QcNUm