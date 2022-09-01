Maybe I, maybe You

Може, я, може, ти

Can make a change to the world.

В змозі змінити світи.

We're reaching out for a soul

Ми тягнемося за душею,

That's kind of lost in the dark.

Загубленою в темряві.



Maybe I, maybe You

Може, я, може, ти

Can find the key to the stars

В змозі ключ зіркам знайти,

To catch the spirit of hope

Зловити дух надії

To save one hopeless heart

Та серце в безнадії.



You look up to the sky

Ти дивишся на небо

With all those questions in mind.

З питаннями, як треба.

All you need is to hear

Все, що треба, - чути,

The voice of your heart.

Поряд з серцем бути.

In a world full of pain,

У світі, який болить,

Someone's calling your name.

Ім'я твоє десь звучить.

Why don't we make it true?

Чому до правди не йти?

Maybe I, maybe You.

Може, я, може, ти.

Maybe I, maybe You

Може, я, може, ти

Are just dreaming sometimes,

Мріємо деколи,

But the world would be cold

Але світ був би злим

Without dreamers Ilke you.

Без мрійників, як ти.



Maybe I, maybe You

Може, я, може, ти -

Are just soldiers of love

Кохання солдати,

Born to carry the flame

Народжені палати

Bringin' light to the dark.

Та світлом ніч долати.



You look up to the sky

Ти дивишся на небо

With all those questions in mind.

З питаннями, як треба.

All you need is to hear

Все, що треба, - чути,

The voice of your heart.

Поряд з серцем бути.

In a world full of pain,

У світі, який болить,

Someone's calling your name.

Ім'я твоє десь звучить.

Why don't we make it true?

Чому до правди не йти?

Maybe I, maybe You.

Може, я, може, ти.