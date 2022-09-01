|
Maybe I, maybe You
Може, я, може, ти
Can make a change to the world.
В змозі змінити світи.
We're reaching out for a soul
Ми тягнемося за душею,
That's kind of lost in the dark.
Загубленою в темряві.
Maybe I, maybe You
Може, я, може, ти
Can find the key to the stars
В змозі ключ зіркам знайти,
To catch the spirit of hope
Зловити дух надії
To save one hopeless heart
Та серце в безнадії.
You look up to the sky
Ти дивишся на небо
With all those questions in mind.
З питаннями, як треба.
All you need is to hear
Все, що треба, - чути,
The voice of your heart.
Поряд з серцем бути.
In a world full of pain,
У світі, який болить,
Someone's calling your name.
Ім'я твоє десь звучить.
Why don't we make it true?
Чому до правди не йти?
Maybe I, maybe You.
Може, я, може, ти.
Maybe I, maybe You
Може, я, може, ти
Are just dreaming sometimes,
Мріємо деколи,
But the world would be cold
Але світ був би злим
Without dreamers Ilke you.
Без мрійників, як ти.
Maybe I, maybe You
Може, я, може, ти -
Are just soldiers of love
Кохання солдати,
Born to carry the flame
Народжені палати
Bringin' light to the dark.
Та світлом ніч долати.
You look up to the sky
Ти дивишся на небо
With all those questions in mind.
З питаннями, як треба.
All you need is to hear
Все, що треба, - чути,
The voice of your heart.
Поряд з серцем бути.
In a world full of pain,
У світі, який болить,
Someone's calling your name.
Ім'я твоє десь звучить.
Why don't we make it true?
Чому до правди не йти?
Maybe I, maybe You.
Може, я, може, ти.