«Хто це», «Сувенір», «Мадонна», «Пані Вандербілт»

SOUVENIR.

A lonely room and empty chair.

Another day so hard to bear.

The things around me that I see remind me of

The past and how it all used to be.

From souvenirs to more souvenirs I live,

With days gone by when our hearts had all to give.

From souvenirs to more souvenirs I live,

With dreams you left behind,

I'll keep on turning in my mind.

There'll never be another you,

No one will share the words we knew.

And now that loneliness has come to take your place.

I close my eyes and see your face.

From souvenirs to more souvenirs I live,

With days gone by when our hearts had all to give.

From souvenirs to more souvenirs I live,

With dreams you left behind,

I'll keep on turning in my mind.