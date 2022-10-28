MY WAY. And now the end is near,

And so I face the final curtain,

My friend I'll say it clear,

I'll state my case of which I'm certain.



I've lived a life that's full,

I traveled each and every highway,

And more, much more than this, -

I did it my way.



Regrets I've had a few,

But then again too few to mention.

I did what I had to do,

And saw it through without exemption.



I planned each charted course,

Each careful step along the byway.

And more, much more than this,

I did it my way.



Yes there were times I'm sure you knew,

When I bit off more than I could chew.

But through it all when there was doubt,

I ate it up and spit it out, I faced it all,

And I stood tall and did it my way.



I've loved, I've laughed and cried,

I've had my fill, my share of losing.

And now as tears subside,

I find it all so amusing.



To think I did all that,

And may I say not in a shy way.

Oh no, oh no, not me,

I did it my way.

For what is a man what has he got,

If not himself then he has naught. To say the things he truly feels?

And not the words of one who kneels.

The record shows I took the blow,

And did it my way.

МІЙ ШЛЯХ. Коли кінець мій зовсім поряд,

І я стою біля фіналу, Тепер вам друзі, я говорю,

Всю правду, знав її немало.



Я прожив цікаве життя,

Я бачив сотні країн та морів,

Та найважливіше, -

Я жив, як хотів.



Жалкую? Вірогідно,

Але не про багато.

Робив те, що потрібно,

Вчиняв чесно та завзято.



Я планував кожен рух,

На дорозі поміж стовпів.

Та найважливіше, -

Я жив, як хотів.



Були часи, як в кожного з вас,

Коли переоцінював запас.

Та завжди, коли сумнівався,

Я або перемагав, або відступав,

Позаяк я жив, як хотів.



Я любив, сміявся, горював,

На мою долю впали втрати.

Коли все обміркував,

Не потрібно сумувати.



Я сам зробив це все!

Можна скажу без зайвих понтів?

Ні, може, це й не я,

Я жив, як хотів.

Що є чоловік? Що там, під пальто,

Якщо не він сам? Інакше - ніхто. Кажіть лиш те, в що вірите,

Не слухайте слова нікчем.

В життя я був гідним слухачем,

Я жив, як хотів.