|
MY WAY.
And now the end is near,
And so I face the final curtain,
My friend I'll say it clear,
I'll state my case of which I'm certain.
I've lived a life that's full,
I traveled each and every highway,
And more, much more than this, -
I did it my way.
Regrets I've had a few,
But then again too few to mention.
I did what I had to do,
And saw it through without exemption.
I planned each charted course,
Each careful step along the byway.
And more, much more than this,
I did it my way.
Yes there were times I'm sure you knew,
When I bit off more than I could chew.
But through it all when there was doubt,
I ate it up and spit it out, I faced it all,
And I stood tall and did it my way.
I've loved, I've laughed and cried,
I've had my fill, my share of losing.
And now as tears subside,
I find it all so amusing.
To think I did all that,
And may I say not in a shy way.
Oh no, oh no, not me,
I did it my way.
For what is a man what has he got,
If not himself then he has naught.
To say the things he truly feels?
And not the words of one who kneels.
The record shows I took the blow,
And did it my way.
|
МІЙ ШЛЯХ.
Коли кінець мій зовсім поряд,
І я стою біля фіналу,
Тепер вам друзі, я говорю,
Всю правду, знав її немало.
Я прожив цікаве життя,
Я бачив сотні країн та морів,
Та найважливіше, -
Я жив, як хотів.
Жалкую? Вірогідно,
Але не про багато.
Робив те, що потрібно,
Вчиняв чесно та завзято.
Я планував кожен рух,
На дорозі поміж стовпів.
Та найважливіше, -
Я жив, як хотів.
Були часи, як в кожного з вас,
Коли переоцінював запас.
Та завжди, коли сумнівався,
Я або перемагав, або відступав,
Позаяк я жив, як хотів.
Я любив, сміявся, горював,
На мою долю впали втрати.
Коли все обміркував,
Не потрібно сумувати.
Я сам зробив це все!
Можна скажу без зайвих понтів?
Ні, може, це й не я,
Я жив, як хотів.
Що є чоловік? Що там, під пальто,
Якщо не він сам? Інакше - ніхто.
Кажіть лиш те, в що вірите,
Не слухайте слова нікчем.
В життя я був гідним слухачем,
Я жив, як хотів.