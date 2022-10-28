Мій шлях

28.10.2022 11:49

Якщо ви любите США, то не могли не чути Френка Сінатру (FrankSinatra) та його головну пісню My way. Мені вона також подобається.

MY WAY.

And now the end is near,
And so I face the final curtain,
My friend I'll say it clear,
I'll state my case of which I'm certain.

I've lived a life that's full,
I traveled each and every highway,
And more, much more than this, -
I did it my way.

Regrets I've had a few,
But then again too few to mention.
I did what I had to do,
And saw it through without exemption.

I planned each charted course,
Each careful step along the byway.
And more, much more than this,
I did it my way.

Yes there were times I'm sure you knew,
When I bit off more than I could chew.
But through it all when there was doubt,
I ate it up and spit it out, I faced it all,
And I stood tall and did it my way.

I've loved, I've laughed and cried,
I've had my fill, my share of losing.
And now as tears subside,
I find it all so amusing.

To think I did all that,
And may I say not in a shy way.
Oh no, oh no, not me,
I did it my way.
For what is a man what has he got,
If not himself then he has naught.

To say the things he truly feels?
And not the words of one who kneels.
The record shows I took the blow,
And did it my way.

МІЙ ШЛЯХ.

Коли кінець мій зовсім поряд,
І я стою біля фіналу,

Тепер вам друзі, я говорю,
Всю правду, знав її немало.

Я прожив цікаве життя,
Я бачив сотні країн та морів,
Та найважливіше, -
Я жив, як хотів.

Жалкую? Вірогідно,
Але не про багато.
Робив те, що потрібно,
Вчиняв чесно та завзято.

Я планував кожен рух,
На дорозі поміж стовпів.
Та найважливіше, -
Я жив, як хотів.

Були часи, як в кожного з вас,
Коли переоцінював запас.
Та завжди, коли сумнівався,
Я або перемагав, або відступав,
Позаяк я жив, як хотів.

Я любив, сміявся, горював,
На мою долю впали втрати.
Коли все обміркував,
Не потрібно сумувати.

Я сам зробив це все!
Можна скажу без зайвих понтів?
Ні, може, це й не я,
Я жив, як хотів.
Що є чоловік? Що там, під пальто,
Якщо не він сам? Інакше - ніхто.

Кажіть лиш те, в що вірите,
Не слухайте слова нікчем.
В життя я був гідним слухачем,
Я жив, як хотів.