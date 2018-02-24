Сирийский подросток на весь мир показал, как Путин убивает мирное население и детей

Подросток из сирийской Восточной Гуты, которую в последние дни бомбит сирийская армия при поддержке РФ, 15-летний Мухаммед Наем рассказал о последствиях атак.
Так, в своем Twitter он показал, во что превратились улицы и здания после бомбардировок.
В частности, он выложил шокирующие селфи. Парень говорит:
«Многие мои друзья мертвы, и в этом виноваты Асад (президент Сирии — ПН), Путин и Хаменеи (верховный правитель Ирана — ПН)».
Его импровизированный репортаж уже показали ведущие телеканалы США.
Yesterday we were playing together in the underground shelter. Today my friend and his family were killed by a fighter plane that put his life to death. He and his family were unable to stay under the rubble of the four-storey building near my house a few hours ago.😢 pic.twitter.com/YPz3WiRrT8— muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) 8 февраля 2018 г.
These are some of the pic of my school that I was learning that were destroyed by warplanes. There are also many schools that were totally destroyed in the Ghouta and now the children of al-Ghouta without education for an unknown reason. why the Assad destroyed our school 's .😢 pic.twitter.com/yerkXVghTk— muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) 15 февраля 2018 г.
We know that you got bored from our blood pictures— muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) 15 января 2018 г.
But We will continue appealing to you
Bashar Al-assad, potin and khaminei killed our childhood
Save us before it is too late
What is the world, which can send machines to the martian and can't do anything to stop killing people pic.twitter.com/QtVVWidkzx
Opposition activists in Syria’s eastern Ghouta are turning to social media to highlight the suffering of around 350,000 people trapped in the besieged area. Hundreds have been killed in air attacks and shelling by government forces and their allies in recent weeks.#saveghouta pic.twitter.com/I1XlzKEYor— muhammad najem (@muhammadnajem20) 12 февраля 2018 г.
Напомним, за три дня бомбардировок в Сирии погибло еще более 150 человек, из них 95 – дети.