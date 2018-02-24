Сирийский подросток на весь мир показал, как Путин убивает мирное население и детей

Читают: {{ reading || 0 }}Прочитали:{{ views || 1527 }}Комментариев:{{ comments || 0 }}    Рейтинг:(916)   

Подросток из сирийской Восточной Гуты, которую в последние дни бомбит сирийская армия при поддержке РФ, 15-летний Мухаммед Наем рассказал о последствиях атак.

Так, в своем Twitter он показал, во что превратились улицы и здания после бомбардировок.

В частности, он выложил шокирующие селфи. Парень говорит:

«Многие мои друзья мертвы, и в этом виноваты Асад (президент Сирии — ПН), Путин и Хаменеи (верховный правитель Ирана — ПН)».

Его импровизированный репортаж уже показали ведущие телеканалы США.

Напомним, за три дня бомбардировок в Сирии погибло еще более 150 человек, из них 95 – дети.

Роман Свиридов

Оставить свои комментарии и высказать свое мнение Вы можете на странице «Преступности.НЕТ» в социальных сетях Facebook ВКонтакте

русскийрусский террор